Zelensky Meets with Visiting Chinese Representative Li Hui and Exchanges Views on Political Resolution of Ukraine Crisis and China-Ukraine Relations – Xinhua English.news.cn

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-18 14:04

From May 16 to 17, 2023, Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs, will visit Ukraine. During the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Li Hui, and Li met respectively with Director of the Ukrainian President’s Office Yermak, Foreign Minister Kuleba, and heads of relevant departments such as the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Defense. The two sides exchanged views on issues such as the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and China-Ukraine relations.

The two sides agreed that the phone call between President Xi Jinping and President Zelensky not long ago pointed out the direction for the development of China-Uzbekistan relations. The two countries should work together to continue the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity between the two sides, and continue to move forward the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. advance.

Li Hui expounded China‘s position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis, saying that the “four shoulds”, “four commons” and “three points of thinking” put forward by President Xi Jinping are the fundamental principles for China‘s political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. There is no panacea to resolve the crisis. All parties need to start from themselves, accumulate mutual trust, and create conditions for ending the war and peace talks. On the basis of the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, China is willing to promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator for resolving the Ukraine crisis, and make its own efforts to stop the war, cease fire and restore peace as soon as possible. China has been playing a constructive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Uzbekistan in its own way, and will continue to provide Uzbekistan with assistance within its capacity.

The Uzbekistan side expressed its pleasure to receive Special Representative Li Hui’s visit to Uzbekistan shortly after the Uzbek and Chinese heads of state had a phone call. Uzbekistan attaches great importance to China‘s important role in international affairs as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We welcome China to play an active role in ending the war and restoring peace. Uzbekistan always adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to work together with China to promote Uzbekistan-China relations for new and greater development.