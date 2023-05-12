Zelensky’s lightning visit to Rome, he will see Meloni and the Pope – Politics

news-txt”>

The Ukrainian president Volodimyr Zelensky, it is learned in parliamentary circles of the majority, should probably meet the premier Giorgia Meloni in Rome next Sunday. The visit is still being finalized.

Various qualified international sources have learned of a series of visits to European countries in the next few days by the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky has been to Helsinki, Finland, and The Hague, the Netherlands and in the next few days, as announced by the German media, he will be first in Berlin to meet Chancellor Scholz and President Steinmeier. Rome could also be included in this program , which at the moment is not confirmed by sources of the Italian Executive.

“It is possible that the Pope will meet the Ukrainian president on Saturday”. Vatican sources tell ANSA, responding to the rumors according to which President Volodymir Zelensky can make a quick visit to Rome. At the moment it is only a hypothesis and therefore there are no official confirmations on the time and place of this possible meeting. The Pope received Ukrainian premier Denys Shmyhal a couple of weeks ago while he had received Zelensky before the war in February 2020.