Željezničar – Velež announce the rematch of the semifinals of the BiH Cup Nermin Bašić Amar Drina | Sports

On Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), the players of Željezničar welcome Velež in the second leg of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Cup semi-finals with the aim of gaining the opportunity to fight for the trophy.

“A very important game for us, the team deserved it together with the previous coach (Edis Mulalić, prim.aut), we expect the arrival of our fans and a difficult game. We have respect for Velež, which has been continuously producing good results in recent years, they have organized the club well. We are looking for form and play, I can say that the boys are working well and hard, and somehow I think we will be ready for tomorrow’s game. Tomorrow is a special day, Željo has not played in the Cup final for a long time, and I hope we will win.” said Bašić and added:

“We didn’t have a lot of space and time, but we did a quality analysis of the match against Zrinjski. The boys were ready for criticism and to be better, what I’m trying to do is calm the team down and play football. Tomorrow is the battle for the final and for Europe, but for me, the battle is that my team plays good and beautiful football, and that our fans enjoy themselves in the stands. I hope to relieve the back line of two midfielders from pressure and unplanned dribbling of the ball, and that we try to play. I know that it is difficult and that the boys are under under pressure, but I try everything and to be smiling. Tomorrow is the game, this club and the game are a privilege, I want them to enjoy tomorrow and make our fans happy, who are the bright spot of BiH football. I am relaxing the team, I will put all the pressure on myself, I want my the boys come out tomorrow and play bravely – that’s my wish, that they go out on the field, that they know that it is Željo and that the coat of arms must be presented as it deserves,” the club’s website reported.

Amar Drinaplayer of Železničar, pointed out that the atmosphere in the dressing room is at a high level before the rematch against the “born”.

“As far as that is concerned, we have no problems, we know that a difficult game awaits us, but we are playing on our field and it is certain that we will give our maximum to achieve a positive result.” said Drina.

