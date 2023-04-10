The coach of Partizan praised and criticized after the victory against Igokea.

Source: MN Press

After routine victories of Partizan against the fighting Igokeacoach of black and white Željko Obradović he said what he was satisfied with and what he was very dissatisfied with in the triumph. “We played in swings and that was quite enough to win convincingly. We have two more games left, both on the road, against serious teams, Zadar and Buducnosti, and we will have to prepare for that all the time, as well as for the game against Panathinaikos.” , he said at the press conference.

Obradović distributed the minutes in such a way that Alen Smailagić played the most (25 minutes) and no one else played more than 22 minutes. The top scorer was inspired Aleksa Avramovićin 15 poena.

“In these games, I try to distribute the minutes a bit and when you look at it, that’s what we wanted. Some less, some more, but however I imagine, the game gives some answers. Like at the beginning of the third quarter when we are two and a half minutes away received eight points on the layup, then I made changes and then the five that entered the game received only five points. That’s where everything ends and begins. That will be the criterion, who plays defense, as before, in all serious games Everyone works hard, they train, they just need to be asked the question – why do you train and come to the gym if you look the way you do in the game? If you don’t respect yourself, the opponent, every ball. If before the bonus you have the right to make a foul, which is big the weapon of a smart player, and we receive eight easy points to lay in. That’s where everything starts and ends and it will always be like that, no matter how many times we meet, make corrections in training, they will accept it until a certain point, and when the situation loosens up a bit, again be the same. The genesis of this sport is that whoever enters the hall, enters to score a basket, not to get into a stance and play defense,” added “Žoc”.

Igoke led 52:50 at the beginning of the third quarter, and Obradović then replaced almost the entire five, because Madar, Andušić, Trifunović and Smailagić were replaced by Naneli, Egzum, Papapetra and Panter, so the team with the holders of the game routinely returned and kept the lead. There was also room for the performance of Balša Koprivica after more than three months. “Balša Koprivica is totally and absolutely out of rhythm, this evening was a reward for him to come back. I will have to have a conversation with him, so that he understands that after such a long break he has to understand the way he should and can help the team.” , said Obradovic.

The black and whites now have a day of rest, so they are preparing for the duel against Panathinaikos on Friday. “When we returned from the trip at 5:30 a.m. after Monaco, it was logical for the players to have a day off. This means that we prepared this game with one training session and with this morning’s training session. They will also have a day off tomorrow. Of course, not everyone , some will work individually, and on Wednesday and Thursday there will be a lot of serious training, because we have to use it to play against Panathinaikos in the best possible way. I know we can’t be the eighth position, everything else is possible, and it doesn’t depend on us anymore Wherever we end up, we will try to win that game. We have a period ahead of us when we have to use every period to work in the best possible way,” Obradović added.