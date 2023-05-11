Željko Obradović’s statement after the defeat in Madrid | Sport

Željko Obradović made a short statement immediately after the defeat by Real in Madrid.

Source: Profimedia

Partizan was left without a place in the final four of the Euroleague. He had a huge advantage of 18 points in the third quarter (59:41), but in the end Real won and went to Kaunas (98:94). Željko Obradović spoke after the defeat.

He made a statement immediately after the match, visibly disappointed by everything that had happened. “They are a team with character, they have shown it many times, I am proud of my team, we played good basketball, it is difficult to talk now. It is obvious that we lost control and that is the reason for the defeat. Panther had a good shot to tie, when you make the basket, you have chances, Leday made a three before that, it was a good defense. I congratulate Real,” Obradović said.

The Serbian team thus missed the chance to become the first team ever to celebrate in the “masterpiece” as a guest. Next up is Real, who will play against Barcelona in Kaunas.