Zetak versions Blaumut with Suu's help

Zetak versions Blaumut with Suu's help

“Pa amb oli i sal”, which mixes house and pop airs, offers a new interpretation in Catalan of the iconic song by the Catalan folk group Blaumut. Incorporating universal electronic elements and Suu’s sweetness, the song retains the characteristic whistles of the original version and is filled with freshness and nostalgia.

The production of the version, in charge of Pello Reparaz, pays homage to both the land the single inspires and Zetak’s own language. In addition, traditional Basque sounds are incorporated, such as the txalaparta. “Pa amb Oli i Sal” joins the singer’s previous collaborations, including “Itzulera” with Ramun Martiko’sa tribute to the Pyrenees, and “Zoriontasuna (Life is real)” with Stereo Bombwhich became the hit last summer.

Zetak will continue to bring their multidisciplinary sound on a nationwide tour, with headline performances at the festival. Mad Cool on July 6 and in Jazzaldia, in Donosti, on the 24th of the same month. Also, this tour will culminate with five concerts, which have already sold out, in Pamplona Zentral on September 29 and 30and in Kafe Antzokia de Bilbao from 5 to 7 October.

