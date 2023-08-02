Home » Zhanna Samsonova, the influencer died: “She only ate fruit, seeds and smoothies”
Zhanna Samsonova, a Russian vegan and raw food influencer, would have died on July 21 of starvation at the age of 39. The Daily Mail reports it. Samsonova lived in Malaysia. She had been traveling in Asia for 17 years and for 10 years she had followed a plant-based raw food diet which consisted of fruit, sunflower seed sprouts, smoothies. At times, the 39-year-old also practiced “dry fasting,” in which she refused to eat or drink anything for days.

For more than six years it seems that he had stopped drinking water, replacing it with fruit juices. Known on her social networks by the name of Zhanna D’Art, the influencer boasted millions of followers between TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, where she promoted her food philosophy and published vegan recipes. After catching her cholera-like infection it would have worsened due to her extremely restrictive diet, as stated by her mother, but the official cause of her death has not yet been determined.

Now the family is trying to bring the body back to Russia. “A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already seemed exhausted,” a friend told Newsflash. “They sent her home for treatment but she ran away again.”

