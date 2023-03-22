Zlatan Ibrahimović wants to play at the European Championship in 2024.

Zlatan Ibrahimović turns 42 in October and has no plans to retire, he wants to play at the European Championship in 2024 in Germany. He was on the list of the Swedish national team, he will play in the qualifiers, and he wants to be in the championship as well.

He confirmed it at the press conference of the national team. “At my age I cannot think too much about the future, but I am actually the past, present and future of my country“, said Ibrahimović.

He plans to play in the European Championship next year. “The selector called me and that’s something that makes me happy. I’ll do everything in my power to help the team, I’ll do my best. I’m going slowly, day by day, if I feel good and if the selector calls me, I’ll be there.”

He has a clear message for all those who feel that his time has passed. “I’m not in Milan or in the national team because of charity. I’m here to play, to help the team as much as I can. I hope I can continue with that and at the same time be healthy,” concluded Ibrahimović.

Ibra will become the oldest player if he plays in the qualifiers for the EP if he is on the field in the match against Belgium or Azerbaijan, and if he is at the championship next year, he will break the record of goalkeeper Kiralji, who played in the championship of the Old Continent at the age of 40. Zlatan is also the best scorer in Sweden, he scored 62 goals and played 121 games.

