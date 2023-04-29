ZOK Gacko champion BiH 2023 | Sports

Women from Gačan are the champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina in volleyball.

Source: Promo/ŽOK Gacko/Saša Mastilović

Gacko is the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina in women’s volleyball!

The volleyball players from Gačan won the first championship title in the club’s history after defeating Bimal-Jedinstvo from Brčan in the “masterpiece” with a score of 3:1, in sets of 20:25, 25:16, 25:10 and 25:17.

On Friday evening, Saša Slijepčević’s women’s team recorded a historic triumph in a packed hall in Gacko in just over an hour and a half, and for the first time lifted the championship cup in the BiH Championship.

This is their second trophy in total, as nine years ago they won the BiH Cup, but they became the first team that managed to dethrone the undisputed women from Brčan.

The first match of the finals, the team from Gack won with a score of 3:0, the “princesses of Brc” responded with the same score in the second final match, and tonight the decision came after the “masterpiece” in which the local volleyball players, supported by great support from the stands, reached big wins and qualifying for the Champions League.

