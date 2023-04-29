Home » ZOK Gacko champion BiH 2023 | Sports
World

ZOK Gacko champion BiH 2023 | Sports

by admin
ZOK Gacko champion BiH 2023 | Sports

Women from Gačan are the champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina in volleyball.

Source: Promo/ŽOK Gacko/Saša Mastilović

Gacko is the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina in women’s volleyball!

The volleyball players from Gačan won the first championship title in the club’s history after defeating Bimal-Jedinstvo from Brčan in the “masterpiece” with a score of 3:1, in sets of 20:25, 25:16, 25:10 and 25:17.

On Friday evening, Saša Slijepčević’s women’s team recorded a historic triumph in a packed hall in Gacko in just over an hour and a half, and for the first time lifted the championship cup in the BiH Championship.

This is their second trophy in total, as nine years ago they won the BiH Cup, but they became the first team that managed to dethrone the undisputed women from Brčan.

The first match of the finals, the team from Gack won with a score of 3:0, the “princesses of Brc” responded with the same score in the second final match, and tonight the decision came after the “masterpiece” in which the local volleyball players, supported by great support from the stands, reached big wins and qualifying for the Champions League.

(mondo.ba)

See also  France, priest and nun stabbed in church in Nice. The attacker stopped: "Macron must be killed"

You may also like

Euroleague fined Kevin Panter, is it valid for...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Palermo, 19 definitive convictions for the Spaccaossa gang:...

China, 38 aircraft and a combat drone fly...

Ministry of Commerce: The “Special 301 Report” released...

US, 12 soldiers dead in a month from...

Belen to scream on Instagram: her latest post...

Filip Petrushev on the fight at Partizan Real...

The Palermitan showman Sasà Salvaggio will present the...

The son writes to the governor “Dad, please...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy