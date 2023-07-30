Home » Zvezda – Vojvodina 5:0 statement of coach Radomir Batak | Sports
Zvezda – Vojvodina 5:0 statement of coach Radomir Batak | Sports

Zvezda – Vojvodina 5:0 statement of coach Radomir Batak | Sports

In Vojvodina, they soberly accepted the defeat in which they had to make rotations in the team

Vojvodina suffered a convincing defeat against Crvena Zvezda at “Maracana” and after receiving a “firecracker” (0:5) they go to Novi Sad to continue the preparation for the rematch of the qualification for the Conference League against Apoel on Thursday. The fact that in a few days at “Karađorđe” Voša will have to chase a 1:2 deficit was always in the minds of the Novi Sad coach Radoslav Batak and his associates, whose appeal to postpone this match was not accepted by Zvezda. That’s why he left his best player Nikola Čumić, the shooter from Cyprus Dejan Zukić, the newcomer from Zvezda Andrija Radulović, the new striker Djonatan Bolingi on the bench from the start…

“To be honest and objective, it sounds paradoxical, but there were good things. We received a red card early on, for the club’s consolation and mine, not as a coach, is that we had two debutants, Stefan Bukinac and Lazar Jovanović. Even with ten players we were brave, we tried to attack the goal, we created three or four hundred percent chances. but it’s difficult when Fiorentina concedes five goals with one player less, of course it’s difficult. We’ll draw positive things, Thursday and the game with Apoel are very important to us,” he said is the coach of Vojvodina after the match.

