Zvezdan Slavnić, after another argument with his ex-unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić, spoke about the details of her relationship with Aco Bulić.

Zvezdan also touched on Ana’s ex-boyfriend Dragan Ace Bulic, who publicly supported her after she entered the Cooperative where her unmarried husband cheated on her with Anđela Đuričić, 22 years her junior, and said that he was with her. Bulić was Ana’s first love, and Zvezdan pointed out that because of him she moved away from her mother when she was 15 years old, which Ćurčić denied. She said she moved in with him when she was 18 and got pregnant.

Zvezdan also pointed out that “Aca cheated on her everywhere, while she was sitting at home with his grandmother”, as well as that “he also took other girls to the sea beside her”, and Ana strongly opposed all of this. After a heated discussion with Ana, Slavnić spoke with Zorica Marković, Ćurčić’s friend in the reality show, and told some details.

“Now she’s telling me, like she’s saying: ‘Don’t touch my most sacred relationship’, for five years, the whole town laughed at her, where she called me and cried, and at that moment, I immediately turned on. It’s like you saying that your husband was good, and I know that he cheated on you. It hurts and annoys me. I threw paper at her and spat at her, it’s horrible for me, but she won’t stop,” said Zvezdan Slavnić during the party to Zorica Marković while Ana was in bed.

On that occasion, Marković promised him that Ana would “drop the ball”: “She will, that’s why I told you. She also mentioned her mother and Sara and Moka that they were watching it, she wanted to die in the bathroom. End of story, gamble”.

Slavnić then admitted that he hated Aca Bulic because of Ana: “Sshe already said… When I came, I hated that man because of her“, said Zvezdan, and then Zorica gave him advice: “My advice is to talk about you. If something is asked, answers must be given.”



