Rolex has presented its new models for 2023. The classic Explorer is back, for the first time with three digits and as a 40 millimeter version. The simple 1908 replaces the Cellini series and is equipped with a dual-clasp bracelet, the Day-Date 36 is the most expensive of the new watches.

The Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex recently presented its new models for this year. The comeback of his classic Explorer is considered a big surprise. The watch from the industry leader is now available for the first time as a 40 mm version with three large digits for 7,500 euros. The most expensive watch is the Day-Date 36 and costs a whopping 43,150 euros.

Rolex Daytona: 38.800 Euro

Cosmograph Daytona, Platin Cosmograph Daytona, Gelbgold Cosmograph Daytona, Everose-Gold

Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Particularities: new dial, caliber 4131 as a new movement, redesign of the case

Preis: 38,800 euros for the 40 millimeter Daytona in yellow gold

The Daytona is celebrating its 60th birthday and is now also available in a platinum 950 version with a transparent case back.

Rolex 1908: 21.600 Euro

Rolex Perpetual 1908 18K yellow or white gold Dualclasp The case in 18k yellow or white gold has a transparent back © Rolex

Name: Rolex Perpetual 1908

Particularities: transparent back, caliber 7140 movement, Dualclasp

Preis: 21,600 euros for the 39 millimeter 1908 in 18k yellow gold

For the 1931 Oyster Perpetual-inspired Rolex Perpetual 1908, “Rolex teams sought to reduce the case height by a third compared to other watches in the Oyster Perpetual collection,” according to the website. The new 1908 replaces the Cellini series.

Rolex Yacht-Master 42: 13.800 Euro

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht‑Master 42 Titanium Oyster bracelet © Rolex

Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht‑Master 42

Particularities: low weight thanks to titanium RLX, bi-directional rotating bezel, ceramic Cerachrom insert

Preis: 13.800 Euro

With the Yacht-Master, the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge is no longer the only titanium watch.

Rolex Sky-Dweller: 41.950 Euro

Rolex Sky-Dweller, Everose-Gold Rolex Sky-Dweller, white gold, with black dial Rolex Sky-Dweller, white gold, with mint green dial © Rolex

Name: Rolex Sky-Dweller

Particularities: dual time zones and annual calendar, new 18-karat white gold finishes and new shades for the dial

Preis: 41,950 euros for the 42mm Rolex Sky-Dweller in white gold

The calendar for the new edition of the luxury watch Sky-Dweller was specially developed for you. The caliber 9002 movement is also new.

Rolex GMT-Master II: 16.150 Euro

GMT-Master II, yellow gold GMT-Master II, Oystersteel and yellow gold © Rolex

Name: Rolex GMT-Master II

Particularities: Cerachrom insert with 24-hour graduation, Jubilee bracelet

Preis: 16,150 euros for the 40 millimeter Rolex GMT-Master II, Oyster, stainless steel, yellow gold

According to the manufacturer, the new 18-carat yellow gold version of the luxury watch with gray and black ceramic is intended to evoke the course of the sun.

Rolex Explorer 40: 7500 Euro

Rolex Explorer 40 The Oyster Band © Rolex

Name: Rolex Explorer 40

Particularities: for the first time as a 40 millimeter version, numbers 3, 6 and 9 on the dial, chromalight display

Preis: 7500 euros for the 40 millimeter Rolex Explorer 40 made of stainless steel.

The comeback of the classic for explorers: 70 years ago, Sir Edmund Hillary wore the Explorer on the first ascent of Mount Everest. Rolex discontinued the 39 millimeter version in 2021.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual: 6250 Euro

Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a turquoise blue Celebration dial Rolex Oyster Perpetual with green dial © Rolex

Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Particularities: colorful dial motifs, Oystersteel stainless steel alloy

Preis: 6250 euros for the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41

“Stainless steel Oystersteel belongs to the type of steel ‘stainless steel 904L’ – an alloy that is usually used in high technology, such as the aerospace industry or the chemical industry,” explains Rolex.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day‑Date 36, Everose gold with diamonds Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day‑Date 36yellow gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day‑Date 36platinum © Rolex

Name: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day‑Date 36

Particularities: each watch is unique, crystal effects or veins on the dial

Preis: 43,150 euros for the 36 millimeter Rolex Day-Date 36, Oyster, yellow gold

The dial is set with precious stones and is reminiscent of a Mediterranean atmosphere. Priced at 43,150, it’s slightly more expensive than the 42mm Sky-Dweller in white gold.