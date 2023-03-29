It often happens that scientific research, once widely accepted and then overshadowed by other studies, makes a comeback years or decades later.

For example, a 2017 study by Dr. Carmen Messerlian of Harvard University’s Department of Environmental Health, published in PubMed, looked into whether exposure to gel used for ultrasound scans — the stuff doctors rub on the skin belly of pregnant women during exams – interferes with the proper functioning of their endocrine system.

Under the magnifying glass, we could say of the microscope, some defined substances “endocrine disruptors”come phthalates, parabens and phenols.

The researchers, working with doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, analyzed the urine of a dozen pregnant women who were already participating in a fertility study.

All women underwent ultrasound during the second trimester of pregnancy.

The researchers obtained three urine samples from each woman: a preliminary sample before the scan, another 1 to 2 hours after the scan, and another 7 to 12 hours afterward.

What emerged? After the analyses, the presence of 19 different phthalates and 11 different phenols was found.

The highest concentrations of phthalates were found in the urine of pregnant women approximately 7-12 hours after exposure to the ultrasound gel.

Almost all of the chemicals in the women’s urine had the highest concentrations after 8 hours.

Some studies have shown that women with high levels of phthalates in their urine were likely exposed to ultrasound gel.

That said, the same researchers concluded that further studies were needed to get more confirmation.

In addition, the study identified a previously unrecognized source of phthalate and paraben exposure among pregnant women: routine ultrasound examinations.

This pilot study suggests that women who undergo routine ultrasound examinations may be exposed to phthalates and parabens.

At the same time, though, there is a growing body of scientific evidence linking ultrasound exposure in utero to brain problems and other health problems in young children.

A 2016 study, published in the journal Autism Research and led by scientists at the University of Washington, examined the medical records of more than 2,600 children diagnosed with autism.

The researchers found that children exposed to ultrasound during their mothers’ first trimester of pregnancy they had more severe symptoms Of autismincluding lower intelligence and an increase in repetitive behaviors.

But how does ultrasound work? Sound waves bounce off the body of the fetus, forming an image on a video screen. Ultrasounds are very high frequency sound waves, which we cannot actually hear.

When used sparingly, they are an undisputed and routine part of standard prenatal medical care. Ultrasound scans have become an essential component of modern maternity care, so much so that most gynecologists feel that without them they would be unable to provide high-quality care.