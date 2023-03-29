Home Technology This is how potato salad is made in the factory
Technology

This is how potato salad is made in the factory

by admin
This is how potato salad is made in the factory

Belana and Regina take the same route. The Dutch Losser can be reached by car and truck drivers via the A 31 heading north, only to eventually turn west towards the Netherlands. Behind the still German Gronau, a narrow road leads through the meadows and fields of Twente parallel to the Dinkel river. A truck with 25 tons of Belana and Regina potatoes comes along four times a week to deliver them to Homann’s plant. Makes 4800 tons a year. An employee checks them before they slowly roll onto a conveyor belt that ends in one of the five storage bunkers. An hour later, the potatoes leave the factory in the direction of the A 31 as potato salad.

It also takes an hour to make your own potato salad at home. Clean the skin a little while the water is getting hot, then boil the potatoes, then let them cool, peel off the skin and cut into slices. Add chopped boiled eggs, pickles, and onions according to preference, then toss to combine with mayonnaise, previously made with egg yolks, oil, salt, pepper, and maybe some mustard and lemon juice. Ultimately, Homann does nothing else, just faster and more. On the four-lane packaging line of the market leader for branded potato salads, 160 cups per minute are filled in the Dutch plant. Every working day around the clock.

See also  Robust, repairable, upgradeable: the new appliances are future-proof

You may also like

Wangiri, the scam of the unanswered call

Current topics in the Heise Developer Blog The...

Australian retailer lists PlayStation 5 Slim on its...

Meta announces an agreement with RTI to fight...

This affordable smartphone is a high-flyer

Last year’s April Fool’s Day special mobile game...

Saints Row reboot outlines its 2023 content roadmap

How to improve the audio quality of voice...

Himiway Cruiser Step-Thru e-bike review: A really good...

System suppliers announced a 180-degree reversal in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy