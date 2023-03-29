Wednesday March 29, 2023, 2:09 pm

Karachi; Hassan Niazi, the nephew of PTI chairman, was acquitted by the Karachi court.

The court released the handcuffs on Hasan Niazi, on this occasion the lawyers showered flowers on him.

In the case of statements against the institutions, the court pronounced a decision regarding Hasan Niazi, the focal person of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Sindh High Court has fixed the petition against Hasan Niazi’s arrest. Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court will hear the petition of Hasan Niazi’s son Hafeezullah Niazi on March 30.