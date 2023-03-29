Home News Hassan Niazi was acquitted by Karachi court
News

Hassan Niazi was acquitted by Karachi court

by admin
Hassan Niazi was acquitted by Karachi court

The petition against Hasan Niazi’s arrest has been fixed for hearing by the Sindh High Court, file photo

Wednesday March 29, 2023, 2:09 pm

Karachi; Hassan Niazi, the nephew of PTI chairman, was acquitted by the Karachi court.

The court released the handcuffs on Hasan Niazi, on this occasion the lawyers showered flowers on him.

In the case of statements against the institutions, the court pronounced a decision regarding Hasan Niazi, the focal person of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Sindh High Court has fixed the petition against Hasan Niazi’s arrest. Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court will hear the petition of Hasan Niazi’s son Hafeezullah Niazi on March 30.

See also

The court ordered to produce the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf on April 18. File photo

The court dismissed Imran Khan’s request for exemption from attendance today.

See also  Overcome yourself and take a step forward - China Daily

You may also like

Architectural proposal of the students of Indoamerica contributed...

Aida Merlano will officially request that she be...

Criticism and affirmation of former Taiwan President Ma...

Will Tesla win the race for the greatest...

15% of neighborhoods in Quito suffer from a...

On the stage of Expocauca 2023 the final...

PVH growing in Q4. But the full year...

US sanctions want to accelerate the cessation of...

Captured in Maní subject accused of sexually assaulting...

Brivio: sprints can change the outcome of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy