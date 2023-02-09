Diabetes is one of the most widespread diseases but also one of those whose diffusion does not seem to stop, as it is often linked to environmental and genetic conditions, as well as to unhealthy lifestyles, as it is linked to a form of “Intolerance” towards some types of food. Those with diabetes tend to have to follow a more stringent diet than the traditional one, as some foods are to be avoided.

If you suffer from diabetes, eliminate these foods immediately: here are the ones

However, compared to the past, thanks to research and types of development in the food sector, some myths have been debunked: for example, many foods such as starchy foods are not to be completely “eliminated” but their consumption must be regularized and done in a responsible manner. There are many reasons, starting from genetics to an already pre-existing condition of the organism, for example if another disease is present.

The most common and well-known diabetes among adults is type 2, which is structurally known as Hyperglycemia that is, a difficulty on the part of the body to “keep the blood glucose level low”.

Glucose is a fundamental element for the body, including that of a diabetic who can still obtain it through cereals and legumes which take longer to be absorbed and therefore do not negatively affect this value.

Among the foods to be avoided should be mentioned the complex and excessively refined ones, therefore sausages, frankfurters, cream, fatty cheeses and the so-called “junk food” in general, as well as snacks and industrial products which inevitably raise this value.

The consumption of potatoes should also be regulated, as well as red meats which are not to be recommended compared to white ones.

In general, any structurally complex food with a large quantity of sugars and carbohydrates such as breadsticks, crackers, oil sandwiches, focaccias must be absolutely avoided, as well as the indiscriminate consumption of alcohol in all its forms.