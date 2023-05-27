Home » Zvezdan Slavnić ran into the bedroom with a pole Entertainment
World

Zvezdan Slavnić ran into the bedroom with a pole Entertainment

by admin
Zvezdan Slavnić ran into the bedroom with a pole Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić and his girlfriend Anđela Đuričić were disqualified from the Cooperative for violent behavior.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela Đuričić managed to derail Zvezdan Slavnić, and after she criticized him for communicating with certain cooperative members, he went to the bedroom to confront them.

He is took the pole in his hands, ran into the bedroom and started to deal with the co-operatives. In one moment, he is a star jumped on the bed and started kicking the mirror with his foot and with all his strength, after which a serious panic arose.

On the other hand, Anđela Đuričić got into a fierce conflict with Maja Marinković, who was intimate with Slavnić. Angela pulled her hair, knocked her to the floor and hit her, and since the Big Boss does not tolerate violent behavior, she was also disqualified together with Zvezdana.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  85 new deaths from new coronary pneumonia in Taiwan are the lowest since June | Taiwan Province | New Coronary Pneumonia | Vaccine_Sina News

You may also like

The Virginio Fasan missile frigate in Manhattan: open...

Floods in Spain, the motorist is dragged away...

Biography of Vučić’s candidate for SNS president: Who...

F1, GP Monaco qualifying live from Monte-Carlo. Free...

Controversy over Capaci massacre celebrations, Maria Falcone defends...

Wild Hearts in offerta a 46,70 Euro

Inauguration: “Stories of Samurai Women” at the Tenoha...

Kora, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Gică Hagi wants to sell Adrian Mazilu

Mats Wilander praises Djokovic before Roland Garros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy