Zvezdan Slavnić ran into the bedroom with a pole Entertainment

Zvezdan Slavnić and his girlfriend Anđela Đuričić were disqualified from the Cooperative for violent behavior.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela Đuričić managed to derail Zvezdan Slavnić, and after she criticized him for communicating with certain cooperative members, he went to the bedroom to confront them.

He is took the pole in his hands, ran into the bedroom and started to deal with the co-operatives. In one moment, he is a star jumped on the bed and started kicking the mirror with his foot and with all his strength, after which a serious panic arose.

On the other hand, Anđela Đuričić got into a fierce conflict with Maja Marinković, who was intimate with Slavnić. Angela pulled her hair, knocked her to the floor and hit her, and since the Big Boss does not tolerate violent behavior, she was also disqualified together with Zvezdana.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!