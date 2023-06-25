Zvezde Granda final first cut | Entertainment

The first cut has been made, and here’s who made it to the second round!

This year, as many as 17 candidates reached the grand final of the “Zvezde Granda” competition, and after all of them had presented themselves to the audience, it was time to make the first cut of the votes. Saša Popović announced which of them, by the decision of the audience’s votes, went to the second round of the finals of the “Zvezde Granda” competition for 2023!

8 of them made it to the second round, and these are the names of the candidates that we are looking at once again this evening:

Dragan Đurić, Semir Džanković, Slavica Angelova, Maja Jevtić, Sanela Hasić, Petar Bulatović, Dženan Rakić, Martina Jozinović.

Voting has continued for these eight candidates, and they are fighting for an impressive prize!



