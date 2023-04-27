1.8 billion Malaysian fund scandal, indictments arrive

14
The “greatest case of kleptocracy of all time” (copyright by the United States Ministry of Justice) will have a trial queue a few kilometers from the Italian borders. In fact, the Federal Court of Bellinzona will soon judge the two alleged Petrosaudi fixers involved in the “1MDB” scandal – the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund – for which the federal public prosecutor requested indictment on 25 April.
Defendants with dual passports
But there is another reason…
See also Stellantis: unions on a war footing ask for an increase in bonus incentives of 4 thousand euros