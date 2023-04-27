1.8 billion Malaysian fund scandal, indictments arrive

Listen to the audio version of the article

The “greatest case of kleptocracy of all time” (copyright by the United States Ministry of Justice) will have a trial queue a few kilometers from the Italian borders. In fact, the Federal Court of Bellinzona will soon judge the two alleged Petrosaudi fixers involved in the “1MDB” scandal – the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund – for which the federal public prosecutor requested indictment on 25 April.

Defendants with dual passports

