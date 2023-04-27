Meloni: ‘Let’s rebuild Ukraine and it will soon join the EU’ – ANSA Events

Ukraine is an “outpost of European security” and Italy will do everything necessary to “accelerate” its EU membership. The first step in this direction will be to start putting a country devastated by the Russian invasion back on its feet, without waiting for the end of hostilities. With this commitment President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and a large part of the government welcomed the large representation of Kiev who arrived in Rome for the bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraine, Meloni: ‘Kiev’s future is peaceful and European, our support will continue’

THE CONFERENCE

An effort appreciated by Volodymyr Zelensky, who in a video link wanted to thank “everyone and personally” Meloni. And he invited Italian companies to “help us build our future, for our children and our cities”. The strength of ties between Italy and Ukraine has been certified at the highest level. Mattarella, receiving the delegation led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Quirinale, hoped that the process of integration of Kiev into the EU will be completed “in the shortest time possible”, in the light of his “commitment to the path of reforms to respect the parameters communities”.

A commitment that must be rewarded, echoed Prime Minister Meloni, according to whom “Ukraine’s future will be one of peace, well-being and increasingly European”. NATO partners, at this stage, are focused on humanitarian and military aid to allow Kiev to resist the Russian invasion, and “Italy will continue to do its part, also at a multilateral level”, when next year he will preside over the G7, Meloni assured. At the same time, according to the prime minister, it is necessary to take one more step now: that is “to talk about reconstruction, which means betting on victory and on the end of the conflict”.

Tajani: ‘We are in the front row in the reconstruction of Ukraine’

The Rome conference is the first brick. Over a thousand companies from both countries, trade associations such as Confindustria and international financial institutions gathered at the Palazzo dei Congressi. Ideas for projects in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, health, digital, space and steel have come from around 600 Italian companies. “The best of the Italian system in its supply chains of excellence is available to our Ukrainian friends”, summarized Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, assuring that Italy will be “in the front row” to “modernise” Ukraine.

An “added value” to “imagine a new Ukraine full of work, technological innovation and economic growth, and in a word peace”, underlined the head of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini. To lift Ukraine from the rubble of war, the World Bank has estimated that 411 billion dollars are needed, and therefore the contribution of the public and private entities will be needed, together with international bodies, such as the European Investment Bank. Italy will do its part, with 100 million euros to the EIB’s own guarantee fund, announced Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Ukrainians are satisfied. “We are at a new level of partnership between our countries. We are united in defense and we are united in reconstruction, which is starting now”, said Prime Minister Shmyhal.

While Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba awaits Italian companies with open arms: “We must not consider war as an obstacle to investment, the country is vital”, he assured. At the end of the Roman mission came Zelensky’s thanks for the “360 degree” support from the Italian institutions and people. This was followed by a phone call with Meloni to discuss – he himself announced – “further cooperation in defense”. The premier hoped to receive him in Italy “as soon as possible”. A new strategy for the future of Ukraine was therefore launched at the Congress Palace, with some concrete follow-ups: various memoranda of understanding were signed, from railways to hydroelectric, passing through the development of the ‘Made in Ukraine’ brand, signed by the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso. For Rome it is a first step, which we intend to follow up on. The goal, Meloni announced, is to “host” a “much bigger event in 2025, the Ukraine Recovery Conference”. Zelensky, who wants to win the war as soon as possible, hopes that the reconstruction “starts before” that date.

Ukraine, Deputy Minister Cirielli: ‘Italy can help Ukraine in all sectors’

According to the vice president of the European Investment Bank Gelsomina Vigliotti “I am $14 billion needed for Ukraine’s most pressing priorities in 2023: we need to focus on investments that cannot wait for the end of the war. We must address these needs now, supporting the economy to avoid further losses and further damage”. The EIB has so far provided support of “2 billion euros for public services, infrastructure projects that will help improve the living conditions of the population, such as the modernization of hospitals in Kiev and Odessa, educational structures in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy”. In addition to this “there will be roads and railways to be restored, interventions on drinking water, the sewage system and resources to guarantee the growth of the private sector. We need to ensure a continuous flow through Ukraine”, he added, underlining that the EIB is working with all potential donors. As for Italy, it is strongly alongside the EIB, and “we are ready to support the Italian partners” in the projects they will carry out in Ukraine in sectors such as “infrastructure, energy resilience, agriculture, construction, transport”.

Il Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edmondo Ciriellipoints out that “reconstruction also becomes a model of integrationAnd. The world of the economy, of development banks, of companies, of state organizations is measured up to give an immaterial response in reconstruction. The goal is to allow this population to choose a model that works, that of the EU. The system of structural intervention to create stability in Ukraine represents a very important fact”, continued Cirielli, explaining how “the IMF, the World Bank, all the institutions are on the front line for this”. Italy too is doing the his part: “We are also imagining how our Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in its particular mission can intervene to support our initiative. We will then talk about Simest, the Institute of Foreign Trade, Ice, and other structures such as Sace: Italy will take the field with all its tools to do its duty”, concluded the deputy foreign minister.

Ukraine, Ambassador Angeloni: ‘Immediate reconstruction’

