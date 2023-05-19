Home » Tired and distracted? Here are ten tricks to regain concentration (also thanks to a snack)
Tired and distracted? Here are ten tricks to regain concentration (also thanks to a snack)

by admin
Tired and distracted? Here are ten tricks to regain concentration (also thanks to a snack)

What were you doing? Where did you arrive? Tiredness, distractions, thoughts can absorb the attention of children and teenagers, taking away precious time during the afternoons of study at home. In this context, the afternoon snack becomes a fundamental moment to recharge, take a moment to pamper yourself and face the rest of the day with more energy. This was reiterated by “A scuola di salute” (www.scuoladisalute.it) of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, a point of reference in Italy for the nutrition education of the youngest who, in collaboration with the Italian Food Union, suggested 10 snacks for children and children in pediatric age that help to regain concentration. The snack suggestions are available on the website www.merendineitaliane.it together with a series of advice aimed at the youngest in order to be able to better enjoy everyday life especially in moments when mental tiredness emerges.

