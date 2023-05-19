Home » Photo with AI of indigenous activist draws attention to the decimation of indigenous peoples in Brazil – MONDO MODA
The use of AI in images has the potential to create powerful visual storytelling, particularly in promoting diversity, inclusion and social justice.
After a fake photo of Pope Francis circulated on social media, the use of artificial intelligence in the images was once again the subject of debate on the internet. However, a recent photo positively drew attention: the idea of ​​model Yarikazu Xipaya, an indigenous activist, was used by the beachwear brand MABI Swimwear in a 2023 campaign that praises ancestry.

Yarikazu Xipaya

According to Funai data, the Brazilian indigenous population is around 900,000 people, distributed among more than 300 ethnic groups. However, these people faced a number of problems.
There are many cases of invasion of our lands by miners and loggers, not to mention the sexual exploitation and physical violence we suffer”, comments the activist.
The photo by Yarikazu Xipaya, in addition to drawing attention to the situation of indigenous peoples in Brazil, also reflects on the relationship between technology and society.
MABI Swimwear’s partnership with Yarikazu Xipaya serves as a platform to promote social justice and highlights the importance of sustainability and ethical business practices. Through its collaboration with Xipaya, the brand seeks to encourage a closer relationship with local environments and raise awareness of the critical role indigenous communities play in protecting the Amazon rainforest. The brand believes that fashion and ethics should not be mutually exclusive and that companies are responsible for positively impacting the environment and society.
It is as if we were all one family, fighting for our territories and for the survival of future generations”, This is Yarikaz Xipaya.

