Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros for the first time in his career

Rafael Nadal, the man with fourteen victories at Roland-Garros announced on Thursday May 18 that he would not defend his title in the 2023 edition. For the first time since 2005, the French Grand Slam tournament will take place without the Spaniard, who is struggling to recover from an injury.

“Unfortunately, my injury has not evolved as I imagined, and it is impossible for me to play Roland-Garros this year”Rafael Nadal said at a press conference. “It was not me who made this decision, it was my body that made it”he explained.

