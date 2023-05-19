Trieste Councilor attacks then makes a mistake and clicks ‘reply all’ – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 19 – The starvation wages in the museum tender and the restructuring of the fair have been on hold for some time and referred to as “seven years of bales”. This is the attack by the Councilor for Culture and Tourism of the Municipality of Trieste in an email reply to the secretary general, Fabio Lorenzut, and instead sent by mistake to commission presidents, group leaders and offices of the Municipality for having clicked on “Reply to everyone”. The Trieste newspaper Il Piccolo reports it on its website.



The email was sent yesterday morning but the news was only learned in the late afternoon today and risks becoming a political case.



The case of wages is that of a company, Euro&Promos (of which Il Piccolo recalls that the shareholder and founder is the regional councilor for Tourism Sergio Emidio Bini) winner of the tender for the museum surveillance service which, precisely, as unions and oppositions, would pay too low salaries. “The question is: beyond what the results might be, when do we think of proposing something to Euro& Promos for it to take on the responsibility it deserves? We cannot go on from announcement to announcement”, writes Rossi in his email. And on the fair: here too, “We cannot go ahead from announcement to announcement like the question of interventions in the Montebello fair area (read the newspaper, 7 years of lies!!!)”.



On the phone, Rossi glosses over the sending error – “who has never sent a wrong email to a girlfriend or someone else?” – but he doesn’t back down on the political content. The situation of museum workers, “is at a standstill and we must try to close it”. And on the fair: “We are all responsible but the primary one is the private sector, which has made a proposal and is now stalled”. (HANDLE).

