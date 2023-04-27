Home » This Steam Deck has guns! Remote control Ukrainian automation remote control gun tower Saber
Technology

by admin
For players who love PC games, Steam Deck is still a very popular platform for players. At the same time, Valve also noticed that the community likes to modify Steam Deck, and this Steam Deck used in the battlefield has guns!

The GamingOnLinux website reported news from the Ukrainian frontline, and TDF Media Group shared a photo of an automatic gun tower system called “Saber”, which controls the automatic gun through the Steam Deck handheld console with a screen, touchpad, joystick and buttons operation of the tower. In fact, Steam Deck is like a laptop, and it is easier to carry and control in the palm than a laptop.

In simple terms, Saber is a Ukrainian automated remote control gun turret designed for fixed mounting on static objects or moving vehicles. Coordination of the Saber system is via remote control, cameras and displays, which allow the operator to fight from up to 500 meters away from the unit while protecting the operator’s life. The combat platform can be installed in fixed positions at checkpoints, borders and other areas, and it can even shoot down low-flying enemy drones.

I hope this Steam Deck can be used to play games and entertainment in spare time, world peace.

source: techpowerup.com、tro.media.news

