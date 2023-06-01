10 DHDL startups that filed for bankruptcy despite investments

Karen Löhnert presented her sleeping capsules on the show in 2018. Image: MG RTL D / Bernd-Michael Maurer

Sleeperoo

The former travel agent Karen Löhnert founded Sleeperoo in 2017. Her idea: With mobile sleeping cubes that can basically be set up anywhere, she wanted to win over adventurous customers for unique overnight stays. Sleeperoo has been on the market since 2018. In the TV show “The Lion’s Den” the start-up convinced an investor in the same year Dagmar Woehrldie 200.000 Euro for 24.9 percent who gave shares.

However, the deal didn’t last long, and just a few months later, Wöhrl returned her shares to the founder – according to Sleeperoo, because both parties disagreed about the future of the business model. After that, the small North German private equity firm UEBF secured shares in Sleeperoo. In addition, the management was involved in the company. In March 2021, however, the Hamburg startup filed for bankruptcy.

Carsten Maschmeyer and Frank Thelen had invested in the low-carbohydrate pizza dough. Lizza

Lizza