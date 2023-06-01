CARDIAC AMYLOIDOSIS: A MEETING WITH THE EXPERTS IN FERRARA

“The diagnosis and treatment of cardiac amyloidosis: the experience of the center of Ferrara”, this is the title of the scientific appointment which took place on Monday 29 May 2023, at 2.00 pm, at the Hotel Carlton in Ferrara. The event was organized by Dr. Matteo Serenelli of the Cardiology Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara, directed by prof. Gabriel Guardigli.

Cardiac amyloidosis is a form of heart disease caused by the accumulation in the heart muscle of amyloid, insoluble aggregates of proteins of various origins. This deposit causes structural and functional damage which leads to a picture of heart failure.

The purpose of the meeting was to sensitize cardiologists of the province of Ferrara on the importance of suspecting amyloidosis – through the recognition of red flags (i.e. the set of signs and symptoms that must activate the clinician’s attention, insinuating a doubt of competence) – and to perform the tests necessary for an initial diagnostic classification for a possible referral of the patient to the Amyloidosis Center of the University Hospital of Ferrara.

Present at the meeting were the prof. Biagio Sassone, Director of Cardiology of Cento and Delta (who moderated the meeting with Prof. Guardigli), together with numerous cardiologists from the province.

In recent years there has been an increase in the prevalence and incidence of this disease. This, together with the availability of new treatments capable of changing the natural course of the disease, has led to a growing interest in the subject.