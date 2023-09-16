On World Patient Safety Day: Multimorbidity needs better communication and more individual care / Field of action analysis by the Health Knowledge Foundation shows possible approaches

Berlin – Suffering from three or more chronic illnesses in old age is not the exception in Germany, but the rule. However, this is also increasingly affecting people in middle age. The study “Multimorbidity in Middle Ages” published on the occasion of World Patient Safety Day by the Health Knowledge Foundation and the Institute for General Medicine at the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main therefore examined the question of what hurdles exist in daily care and how these can be reduced, last but not least , so that the findings can also be used to improve safety in the care of multimorbid patients.

Multimorbidity occurs when a patient has two or more chronic illnesses occurring at the same time, each of which has comparable effects on the individual’s burden of illness. Multimorbidity and age correlate with each other, which means that the number of diseases and the proportion of those suffering from multimorbidity increase significantly with age. However, multiple illnesses are not just a characteristic of older people. In many studies, more than half of the people with multimorbidity were younger than 65 years. They face special challenges in everyday life and in care. “A large number of visits to the doctor, often long-term medication or regular measurements must be combined with the obligations of everyday work and family life. In addition, there are the restrictions that the actual illness brings with it,” explains PD Dr. Ralf Suhr, Chairman of the Health Knowledge Foundation.

In addition, care is often very complex. Usually several doctors are involved – each with their own therapy plan and different medications. “With so many different things that need to be taken into account when treating and taking medications or other therapeutic agents, patients and doctors often find it difficult to keep track,” Suhr continues. For this reason, the Health Knowledge Foundation conducted a study on multimorbidity in middle age together with the Institute for General Medicine at the Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main. The aim was to identify challenges in daily care that can burden people with multiple illnesses and promote over-, under- or incorrect care. The field of action analysis “Multimorbidity in middle age” can also provide suggestions on how the care situation and thus also the safety in the care of multimorbid patients can be improved. “Improved care for people with multiple illnesses is also a question of patient safety,” says Suhr.

Everyday life, leisure time and work as special challenges

If you are affected by multiple illnesses in middle age, you will be less able to cope with everyday life than people with single illnesses or healthy people of the same age. Mental illnesses also occur more frequently. The underlying illnesses put a strain on those affected in everyday life, and they sometimes lack the time and energy to maintain social and family contacts. The illnesses themselves can also have a negative and stressful effect on the family and social environment. Hobbies are often given up because the restrictions are too great. Of course, this also has an impact on professional life: people who suffer from multiple illnesses are less likely to work or not work full-time, and career opportunities are also more often limited as a result. This can also result in financial losses.

Multimorbidity requires more individualized care and better communication

Due to the involvement of different providers in the treatment of multiple illnesses, it is particularly important that there are no long interruptions in care and that everyone involved works more closely with each other and communicates well, e.g. B. about any new medications. This can prevent incorrect treatment and improve the safety of treatment. A supervising provider can act as the main contact person with whom all relevant information comes together. Patients also want more individual and holistic care, meaning that the different needs and abilities of those affected are taken into account in treatments. Existing offers should be further developed and expanded and access to care should be made faster and easier, for example through timely appointments. Last but not least, more information about the development of chronic illnesses can be provided so that people can improve their health and perhaps prevent (multiple) illnesses from developing in the first place

The conclusions of the field of action analysis at a glance: More and early information More continuous care More individual and patient-oriented care Faster and easier access to care Further development and expansion of offers Financial and organizational support

All results are summarized in a booklet:

Field of action analysis “Multimorbidity in middle age”

Background to the study “Multimorbidity in middle age”:

For the field of action analysis, literature on the topic was first reviewed in order to get an overview of the topic of multiple illnesses in people between the ages of 30 and 60. In addition, it was examined how successful or problematic care management affects the everyday life of these patients. In a second step, 15 patients and then 14 providers were asked about their experiences with multimorbidity.

You can find out more about the project and the results here.

About the Health Knowledge Foundation: The non-profit, operational Health Knowledge Foundation based in Berlin wants to strengthen the competence of people in Germany with regard to health and prevention and reduce the information asymmetries between doctors and patients. To this end, it creates, among other things, health information that is understandable to laypeople based on current scientific findings, shows prevention options and treatment alternatives and promotes health knowledge in general. The founder is the Association of Private Health Insurance.

