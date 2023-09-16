Volkswagen: Polo production to end by 2030

Volkswagen employees in a VW factory. Friso Gentsch dpa

Volkswagen wants to stop producing the Polo small car in Europe by 2030. The reason for this is the company’s decision not to produce any more combustion engines in Europe by 2033. In the factory where the Polo is currently produced, the “Small-BEV”, the Wolfsburg-based small electric car, will roll off the production line in the future, we learned from company circles. When it comes to the end of the Polo, insiders speak of a smooth transition to the electric age. The “Financial Times” first reported on discussions in Wolfsburg regarding an end to polo.

The year 2030 is said to be the temporary end of the Polo small car. At least in Europe and as a combustion engine, our research shows. There are several reasons for the end of production of the Polo: The Wolfsburg-based company no longer wants to produce combustion engines in Europe by 2033, high-ranking managers report that production and production lines in factories for electric cars will be converted by this end date. This is also the case with the Polo, which is the Volkswagen brand’s second best-selling model. A VW spokesman confirms our research.

In Europe, the Polo is currently produced in Spain. In the VW board, the Iberian peninsula is seen as a centerpiece of electrification within the group. The group is building a battery factory near Valencia, and production of the “Small BEV” will begin in the car factories in the future, the electric car classes that will cost around 25,000 and 20,000 euros. We learned from corporate circles that two models are planned for the VW brand, and one each for Cupra and Skoda.

Production in the factory in Pampola is to be converted to electric cars

In the future, the ID.2 will be produced at the factory in Martorell, while the Polo is currently still being produced at the factory in Pamplona. Insiders report that the small BEV will be produced there in the future for 20,000 euros. Whether this small BEV will be called ID.1 or E-Polo in the future has not yet been decided in Wolfsburg. The “Financial Times” was the first to report on discussions at VW regarding a possible end to the Polo in Europe.

A spokesman confirms that the Polo with a combustion engine will continue to be produced in South America, Brazil and China. The end of combustion engines will take significantly longer in the markets there than in Europe, according to Wolfsburg.

