Mahsa Amini’s father was briefly detained by Iranian authorities on the anniversary of her death

On Saturday, the father of Mahsa Amini, the woman who died a year ago in an Iranian detention center after being stopped for not wearing her Islamic headscarf correctly, was briefly arrested and then released by Iranian authorities. They wrote it both the site IranWire citing sources close to the family, both Reuters, quoting a local NGO. According to the same NGO, Amini’s father, Amjad Amini, was also threatened so that he would not celebrate the anniversary of her daughter’s death. A few days ago Amini’s family he announced that he would hold a “religious and traditional ceremony” to commemorate his death.

Amini’s death, probably caused by police violence and beatings, provoked enormous protests that lasted for over four months, violently repressed by the Iranian regime.

– Read also: In Iran the attempted revolution has turned into resistance

