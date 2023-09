This year’s hockey extra league should be the best in several years. The fight for the king of productivity was also supposed to be settled. In the answers of players and coaches of all clubs, the name of Lukáš Sedlák appears most often. But everyone agrees that there will be several favorites in the new year. For example Oliver Okuliar, which was the tip of his teammate from Hradec Králové Patrik Bartošák.

