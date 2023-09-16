Ferruccio De Bortoli receives the Traiano di Benevento Prize – News

The “Traiano Prize” was awarded to the journalist Ferruccio De Bortoli, promoted and organized by the “Unifortunato” in the Roman Theater in Benevento as part of the “Graduation Day 2023”, a ceremony dedicated to the delivery of parchments to new graduates.





“For me it is an honor to be in Benevento, guest of the UniFortunato which wanted to award me the prize – said De Bortoli in his speech – I had the opportunity to verify the quality of this young university which is making itself appreciated for its good is producing. This is a day of celebration not only for the Sanni capital, but also for the whole country. Unfortunately we are the nation with the lowest number of graduates, few young people and each of them with a greater responsibility than their fathers “The mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella and the senator Domenico Matera also spoke at the ceremony.



