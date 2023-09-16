The Cardenal Samoré pass remains closed this Saturday due to the landslide

The international step Cardenal Samoré remains closed to traffic for all types of vehicles because they follow the clearing tasks on National Route 231 on the Argentine side, where a mudslide and branches occurred yesterday as a result of the intense rainfall.

The border complex did not open on Friday and Hundreds of vehicles had to return. The main affected are Chilean tourists traveling to Bariloche and the region for the extra long weekend in the trans-Andean country due to the National Holidays holidays on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19.

This morning, authorities at the Chilean border complex reported that the Samoré Pass remains impassable due to the work being carried out in Argentina to repair the road.

And landslide at kilometer 14 of National Route 231between the Argentine Customs and the intersection of Route 40 (Siete Lagos) affected traffic throughout Friday and the tasks continue due to the magnitude of the material moved onto the road and the continuity of the rainfall.

On the Siete Lagos section of Route 40 you should travel with extreme caution. Gentleness

On the Route, in the Siete Lagos section, traffic is enabled with extreme caution for light vehicles from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and after that time circulation is restricted. There are sectors with snow and wet roads.

At the moment, the report on national routes in the jurisdiction of Río Negro has not been updated.





