The fruits will soon be announced

Within the framework of the recent visit of the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reported that the most important results of said meeting will be announced very soon.

“Two days ago we had the visit of the Emir of Qatar and we will soon announce the most important results of that meeting,” said the Head of State.

Relations between El Salvador and Qatar were strengthened after the visit of the Salvadoran presidential family to the Qatari country in 2019, as a result, yesterday, the Emir of Qatar arrived in the country to sign cooperation agreements, together with the Salvadoran president.

The visit of the highest authority of Qatar to the country is an example of El Salvador’s positioning on a global scale, with the new strategies that make El Salvador a favorable country for investment.

Bilateral relations between both countries have been developing and the exchange of visits by the authorities of both countries is proof of this.

