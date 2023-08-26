Football on TV, new campaign against pirates

Listen to the audio version of the article

With the beginning of the football championship, the Government’s measures restart to try to stem the phenomenon of piracy. “I am working, also in collaboration with Agcom, on a new institutional communication campaign against digital piracy, because this serious problem can be solved with everyone’s commitment”, highlighted the undersecretary to the Prime Minister’s office in a note. information and publishing, Alberto Barachini, «the concern of the world of information, sport, audiovisual is still high, waiting for the law against piracy approved last August 8 to be effective in all respects which, among other measures, gives Agcom the power to intervene immediately to obscure sites that illegally broadcast live events. The law establishes, in fact, that within 30 days of entry into force a technical table of the technological platform that will manage the blocking of pirated sites must be convened».

Anti-piracy table in early September

For the undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for information and publishing “the start of the championship makes it necessary and urgent to quickly conclude the work of the table that will be convened in early September, so that Agcom has all the tools to stop instantly those who continue to plunder the work of entire sectors seriously damaged by this scourge which also feeds on lack of awareness. Our new spot – remarked Barachini – aims precisely at this, at increasing understanding of the danger of this phenomenon for the world of work and for information».