Marco Arop dominates the 800m at the Worlds

The class is very often rewarded. An animal-like athlete, Marco Arop (24) won his first planetary title in the 800m this Saturday in the heat of Budapest. Third in Eugene after being taken back in the home straight, the Canadian was able to resist this time, after a splendid attack 250 m from the line (victory in 1’44”02).

Behind him, the Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi (2nd in 1’44”49) and the Briton Ben Pattison (3rd in 1’44”83) won the runners-up while the reigning vice-world champion, the Algerian Djamel Sejati was disqualified after he finished in the top 5.

