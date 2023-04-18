Home » Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show
Business

Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show

by admin
Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-04-18 15:34:34

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Today, the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition officially kicked off. Mercedes-Benz unveiled a lineup of 27 heavyweight models at the Shanghai International Auto Show 4.1 with 1 global debut, 5 Chinese debuts, and 7 Chinese launches hall number. At present, China has already become the forefront base of Mercedes-Benz’s global technological innovation. In recent years, Mercedes-Benz has been continuously increasing investment and expanding the scale of local research and development in order to accelerate the development of electric drive and automotive software in the Chinese market.

Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show

Today, the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition officially kicked off. Mercedes-Benz unveiled a lineup of 27 heavyweight models at the Shanghai International Auto Show 4.1 with 1 global debut, 5 Chinese debuts, and 7 Chinese launches hall number. At present, China has already become the forefront base of Mercedes-Benz’s global technological innovation. In recent years, Mercedes-Benz has been continuously increasing investment and expanding the scale of local research and development in order to accelerate the development of electric drive and automotive software in the Chinese market.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected].

See also  Primaries Pd circles, Bonaccini wins: Schlein second in Rome and Milan

You may also like

CO2 certificates for everyone: This is how Europe’s...

Ukraine, from Warsaw to Slovenia: why the war...

Mexico – News: “50 Best”: Mexican Elena Reygadas...

EU: ok to the Chips Act, investments of...

How is Tesla’s Chinese factory treated?Ordinary workers with...

Real estate market – house prices in the...

Crt Foundation, Fabrizio Palenzona is the new president

Hard times in the Far East for VW,...

Wartsila still takes time on reindustrialization

CDU plans: coalition rejects higher tax rate for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy