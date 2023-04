Mercedes-Benz brings 27 model lineups to the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show

Today, the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition officially kicked off. Mercedes-Benz unveiled a lineup of 27 heavyweight models at the Shanghai International Auto Show 4.1 with 1 global debut, 5 Chinese debuts, and 7 Chinese launches hall number. At present, China has already become the forefront base of Mercedes-Benz’s global technological innovation. In recent years, Mercedes-Benz has been continuously increasing investment and expanding the scale of local research and development in order to accelerate the development of electric drive and automotive software in the Chinese market.

