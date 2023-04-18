Guangxi’s “33 Consumer Festival” issued subsidies exceeding 100 million yuan to fully stimulate the vitality of the consumer market

meeting venue.Photo courtesy of Guangxi Department of Commerce

People’s Daily Online, Nanning, April 18th (Reporter Chen Yan) On April 18th, the Guangxi Department of Commerce held a media briefing on the 2023 Guangxi “33 Consumption Festival” – National Tesco Season. The reporter learned from the meeting that from April to June, the 2023 Guangxi “33 Consumer Festival” – National Tesco Season will organize and carry out more than 800 promotional activities with 25 themes of “1+6+14+N”, distributing cars, home appliances, Catering and other consumption coupons exceeding 100 million yuan, actively creating new consumption scenarios, and enlivening the festive consumption atmosphere.

With the theme of “Benefiting Guangxi·Aigou Sansan”, the event focuses on bulk consumption, upgraded consumption, urban consumption, new consumption and rural consumption through the joint efforts of districts, cities and counties, online and offline linkages, and government-bank-enterprise collaboration. , ASEAN consumption, and carried out more than 800 promotional activities of various kinds to stimulate the vitality of the consumer market in an all-round way.

On April 19, the Guangxi Department of Commerce joined forces with the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Market Supervision Bureau, as well as the Tourism Development Group, Guangxi Radio and Television Station and Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, Yulin, Beihai, and Baise. In addition, 6 regional consumption centers will be cultivated as pilot cities, and the launching ceremony of the 2023 Guangxi “33 Consumption Festival” will be held on Nanning Night.

During the event, carry out the themed promotional activities of “Car Oil Linkage, Smooth Life” to promote travel consumption, carry out the themed promotional activities of “Happy Shopping, Exquisite Life” to promote upgraded consumption, and carry out the themed promotional activities of “Happy Tours, Trendy Life” , promote urban consumption, carry out promotional activities with the theme of “E-commerce Leading Digital Life” to promote new types of consumption, carry out promotional activities with the theme of “Rural Revitalization – Huinong Life” to promote rural consumption, and hold promotional activities with the theme of “Tesco ASEAN Quality Life” , to promote international consumption.

In peak consumption seasons such as “Zhuang March 3rd”, “May 1st”, 618, Dragon Boat Festival, summer vacation, etc., 14 cities in Guangxi have combined the theme of the “33 Consumption Festival” with local realities, and launched various forms and rich content to promote consumption. , districts and cities jointly innovate new consumption scenarios

This year’s “33 Consumption Festival” activity also actively integrates business resources to promote profit-making, so that consumers can enjoy the greatest benefits. The event will mobilize banks, enterprises, merchants in business circles and other merchants to carry out 816 consumption promotion activities in various forms, covering automobiles, home appliances, supermarkets, catering and other consumer fields. Gifts, instant discounts, online live broadcast, member courtesy and other profit-sharing subsidies, work together to create a new prosperity for consumption in Guangxi.

In addition, in order to give full play to the brand effect of Guangxi’s “33 Consumer Festival”, unite the joint efforts of departments, and ensure the maximum effectiveness of the event, Guangxi Department of Commerce will cooperate with Guangxi Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department, Nanning Municipal People’s Government, Guangxi Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd., China UnionPay Guangxi Branch The company and other departments simultaneously promoted the development of cross-border integration and promotion.

Among them, the Guangxi Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department launched a series of activities such as “Agricultural Cloud Action”, exhibition and promotion, and production and marketing docking. Nanning City launched activities such as Sansan Tesco Yongcheng E-commerce Festival, and Guangxi Tourism Development Group launched a series of themed activities on “March 3”. China UnionPay Guangxi Branch issued consumer vouchers with funds and launched a series of discount activities, etc., so that consumers can enjoy the greatest consumption benefits.

