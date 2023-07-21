After criticism: Ukrainian culture minister resigns

0
The Ukrainian Minister of Culture, Olexander Tkachenko, has resigned after dissatisfaction with the way state funds are handled. There was “a wave of misunderstandings about the importance of culture in times of war,” Tkachenko explained to Telegram as an explanation for his move. After that, he was surprised by a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on this subject.
