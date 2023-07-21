Home » Focal points – no sign of a lioness in the south of Berlin
Focal points – no sign of a lioness in the south of Berlin

Lion hunt in the south of Berlin in the night of July 21, 2023dts

Berlin (German news agency) – Even after the second night, the police have no trace of a suspected escaped lion in southern Berlin. Since early Thursday, a large number of people have been looking for a big cat, which is said to have been first sighted in Kleinmachnow in Brandenburg.

Authorities said more than a hundred police officers, thermal imaging cameras, helicopters and drones were deployed. In the night of Friday, the search activities were then temporarily stopped, “on the recommendation of veterinarians and city hunters”, as it was said, but police vehicles drove more patrols in both Kleinmachnow and in the Berlin district of Zehlendorf, and the police also positioned themselves on the green strip on the A 115. It is still unclear where the animal we are looking for could have come from. Animal husbandry facilities such as animal parks, zoos, animal welfare facilities or circuses stated that they were not missing any lions, it is suspected that it could have escaped from private keeping; This is allowed in Brandenburg under certain circumstances, forbidden in Berlin.

However, some experts also doubt that it is actually a lion, so the pictures circulating could also show a puma or a deer. Meanwhile, a member of the Berlin Remmo clan spoke up with a social media post: “If anyone knows anything, please let me know first, then we’ll lead the lion back to her enclosure before some idiot shoots it down,” wrote Firas Remmo, one of the sons of the well-known clan leader Issa Remmo, on Instagram.

