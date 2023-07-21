How to choose durable and stylish wardrobes – let’s talk about material and construction

Photo: K-rauta.ee

A wardrobe is an indispensable piece of furniture in every home. Wardrobes must accommodate all clothes and other accessories. When furnishing your bedroom or other space, choosing the right wardrobe is very important, as it is not a seasonal product, but a piece of furniture that could last longer. Here are some helpful points that can make your purchase easier.

Size

The first thing you should check is how big a wardrobe is needed. Map your real needs and consider how many clothes the closet should hold. Of course, the amount of clothes can change at any time, for example, winter clothes take up much more space than light summer clothes.

Also take a measuring tape to help you know how much space you can count on for the closet. Don’t forget the doors and drawers that open, because they also have to open fully.

You don’t have to give up the idea of ​​buying a large wardrobe because of a small space – the solution can be a corner wardrobe, sliding doors or a wardrobe built into the ceiling. They can be real space savers! If the room has a different shape, for example, it is located in a built-up attic, then a built-in closet can be a reasonable solution to use the otherwise wasted space.

Contents and capacity

There may also be a lack of space in a large closet. If you have a lot of dresses, jackets or shirts, you may need a wider bar area. The drawers can be pull-out, the shelves high and deep or low and dense. The deeper the shelves, the more clothes can fit there.

If you want a separate area for storing shoes, you can also find a model with an extra shoe rack or invest in a separate cabinet instead. Sometimes wardrobes also have different storage spaces and a mirror.

Many consider sliding mirror doors to be a practical solution, as the mirror makes the room visually larger. This style fits most interiors and a mirror is always needed.

So – explore different solutions and find the best one for your needs.

Design

In addition to everything else, it is of course also important how the wardrobe fits with the rest of the interior. Is the room style modern, rustic or vintage? While a Scandinavian glossy white cabinet can be very stylish, it may not suit every home. The same can be said for the large massive dark solid wood wardrobe. So make sure that the rest of the furniture matches the wardrobe, both in terms of style and color.

Material

Wardrobes are not seasonal goods that are replaced every year. That’s why the wardrobe should be strong and durable enough to last for years. What material are the cabinets made of?

Solid wood wardrobes

A solid wood wardrobe is built to last. It is strong and there is no need to fear that the drawers will give way or the cabinet will somehow log. Cabinets are mostly made of hardwood, but also of pine. The wood tone is soft, natural and can be stained in different tones.

However, solid wood wardrobes are quite heavy, so it is possible, but difficult, to move a large wardrobe later. Also, they do not match every interior.

Veneer plates

If real solid wood furniture is out of the question, veneer is also a natural material. The veneer layer is attached to, for example, mdf or chipboard, creating the impression of solid wood. Each pattern is unique and unique.

Laminated chipboard

Laminated chipboard furniture is affordable and allows for a wide variety of designs. Such a wardrobe can be brightly colored, shiny, with wood imitation and much more. The downside is that chipboard can be sensitive to moisture.

Melamine plate

This fully synthetic material is also known as faux veneer, as it often imitates wood grain as well. Melamine board is often used in the manufacture of cheaper class furniture, as it allows to keep the price more affordable.

Large sliding doors are often made of melamine board. Sometimes it is also combined with other materials, for example, the content is melamine board and the cabinet doors are made of veneer.

Tips for choosing wardrobes that are strong and durable

The material is not the only thing that determines the durability of the wardrobe. The cabinet structures must be strong and well fixed. The cabinet must not wobble or wobble. The weakness of many wardrobes is the back wall. It is often made of plywood and weakly attached, so if a lot of clothes are crammed into the closet, it will come loose. However, if the back wall is not properly closed, the cabinet may no longer be as strong. Even the most common shelves must be well made, strong and properly attached. If it is usually a problem with bookshelves that the weight presses down on the plate, over time it can also happen with a wardrobe made of inferior material. Therefore, make sure that the shelf is strong and that the part of the hangers can bear enough weight. Pull-out drawers must run flawlessly and must not run off their rails too easily. You can also consider drawers that open with a touch or that close slowly. Sliding doors help save a lot of space, but even with them, poorly constructed or attached rails can be rather a nuisance. Doors can come off the rails, get stuck, etc. So, don’t skimp and choose quality.

in conclusion

No bedroom or children’s room is complete without a wardrobe. There is a very wide selection of cabinets for different needs and tastes, so before you buy, think carefully about what you need in a cabinet.

