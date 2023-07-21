The keys to Gustavo Petro’s speech at the installation of Congress

0
Environment
“The column of environmental justice, of a certain rebalancing with nature that is essential for us to be able to live and the column of social justice without which even with a living nature (…) there would not have been bloodshed”
This was, without a doubt, the most global point of his speech, since he referred to international issues such as the possible extinction of the human race
See also Sparkasse's accusation: "The top management of Civibank disconnected from the shareholding"