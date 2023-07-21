General elections | PP results in Spain in 2019. How were they?

21/07/2023 and las 04:01 CEST

The popular ones aspired to improve their lousy results in April, but ended up losing to the PSOE for 31 seats

The Popular Party was the second most voted formation in the general elections of November 10, 2019. The PP went to the electoral appointment with the intention of minimizing the disaster that the April call had caused, in which it had suffered a huge drop: it lost up to 44.9% of its votes in relation to those obtained in 2016. It succeeded to a certain extent, since it recovered support and stayed at 5,047,040, although, yes, it left almost three million compared to the results they gave foot to the previous legislature. However, this improvement was not enough to prevent the Socialist Party from getting its leader, Pedro Sánchez, to be sworn in as Prime Minister.

The PP, very affected by the severe cases of corruption that devastated the party in different autonomies, with special incidence in the Valencian Community, also suffered the effects of a change of leadership in which Pablo Casado was not able to arouse the support that Mariano Rajoy did receive in 2016. The popular ones were also shaken by Vox’s meteoric rise, which occupied a wide electoral space, also condemning Ciudadanos to political ostracism (the oranges went from their 57 deputies in April to only 10 in November and lost 60% of their support) and ‘stealing’ many votes that had traditionally gone to the majority party of the Spanish right. This fragmentation in the conservative political spectrum diminished the success of the PP, which fell 31 seats behind the Socialists in Congress.

He PP obtained a total of 5,019,869 votes, 20.82% of the total, and thanks to this he achieved 89 deputiesfar from the PSOE but 37 from its closest pursuer, Vox.

By provinces, Madrid was the one that contributed the most deputies to the popular ones, with 10. Valencia accounted for 4 more, while Alicante, Málaga, Murcia, A Coruña and Pontevedra distributed another 3. Barcelona, ​​Seville, Cádiz, the Balearic Islands, Las Palmas, Asturias, Granada, Tenerife, Zaragoza, Almería, Badajoz, Córdoba, Toledo, Cantabria, Ciudad Real, Valladolid, Burgos, remained with 2. La Rioja, Lugo, Ourense, Salamanca and Palencia. The rest granted 1 seat to the PP, except for Guipúzcoa, Girona, Tarragona, Navarra, Álava, Lleida and Ceuta, where they were left without representation.

Regarding the results for the Senate, the popular ones were also the second that obtained the most senators. The PP got 83, 10 less than the socialists, after receiving 17,072,271 votes.

