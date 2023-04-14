Status: 04/14/2023 5:12 p.m
Customs once again seized a huge amount of cocaine in the port of Hamburg. Investigators found almost a ton of the drug in a container with coffee.
After a risk assessment, customs had four containers in mind, the cargo came from Brazil at the beginning of the week. She was examined more closely on Tuesday. There was a direct hit in the first container: the investigators discovered 23 packages with a total of 920 kilograms of cocaine. “We are now working flat out to identify the perpetrators,” said a spokesman for the Hamburg customs investigation office on Friday. The other three containers are still being checked.
Customs: Big hit against drug crime
Customs spoke of a major blow to drug-related crime. Further investigations are being conducted together with the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office.
According to customs, a total of around ten tons of cocaine was seized in Hamburg last year, and in 2021 it was almost twice as much. Among them was the Europe-wide record amount of 16 tons of cocaine, which was hidden in tin cans with putty, the black market value was over two billion euros.
