Home News Hamburg customs seize almost a ton of cocaine | > – News
News

Hamburg customs seize almost a ton of cocaine | > – News

by admin
Hamburg customs seize almost a ton of cocaine | > – News

Status: 04/14/2023 5:12 p.m

Customs once again seized a huge amount of cocaine in the port of Hamburg. Investigators found almost a ton of the drug in a container with coffee.

After a risk assessment, customs had four containers in mind, the cargo came from Brazil at the beginning of the week. She was examined more closely on Tuesday. There was a direct hit in the first container: the investigators discovered 23 packages with a total of 920 kilograms of cocaine. “We are now working flat out to identify the perpetrators,” said a spokesman for the Hamburg customs investigation office on Friday. The other three containers are still being checked.

Customs: Big hit against drug crime

Customs spoke of a major blow to drug-related crime. Further investigations are being conducted together with the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office.

According to customs, a total of around ten tons of cocaine was seized in Hamburg last year, and in 2021 it was almost twice as much. Among them was the Europe-wide record amount of 16 tons of cocaine, which was hidden in tin cans with putty, the black market value was over two billion euros.

Further information

The drugs were hidden in containers that came to the port of the Hanseatic city from Ecuador and Brazil. (29.12.2022) more

Hands in rubber gloves present seized cocaine. © picture alliance/dpa/Marcus Brandt Photo: Marcus Brandt

A container from Peru contained drugs instead of cans of asparagus. The police arrested a 58-year-old in Cologne. (09/12/2022) more

Cocaine found in the port of Hamburg. © Customs

Drugs instead of putty: it is the largest cocaine discovery of all time in Germany and Europe. (02/24/2021) more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 04/14/2023 | 17:00 o’clock

NDR Logo
See also  Disability Day: Apple presents the news for its systems

You may also like

Azad Kashmir’s Ministry of Atami will be the...

Colombia seeks to retain third place in the...

Tesla is also lowering the prices for e-cars...

The Supreme Court’s order has no legal status,...

Orchestra had its beginnings in a garage for...

Pakistan won the first T20 against New Zealand

They will allocate $386,000 million for comprehensive care...

Italy declares state of emergency due to high...

Jpsuv presents its new municipal structure in Maturín

Bagadó residents at serious risk due to ELN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy