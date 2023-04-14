Status: 04/14/2023 5:12 p.m Customs once again seized a huge amount of cocaine in the port of Hamburg. Investigators found almost a ton of the drug in a container with coffee.

After a risk assessment, customs had four containers in mind, the cargo came from Brazil at the beginning of the week. She was examined more closely on Tuesday. There was a direct hit in the first container: the investigators discovered 23 packages with a total of 920 kilograms of cocaine. “We are now working flat out to identify the perpetrators,” said a spokesman for the Hamburg customs investigation office on Friday. The other three containers are still being checked.

Customs: Big hit against drug crime

Customs spoke of a major blow to drug-related crime. Further investigations are being conducted together with the Hamburg State Criminal Police Office.

According to customs, a total of around ten tons of cocaine was seized in Hamburg last year, and in 2021 it was almost twice as much. Among them was the Europe-wide record amount of 16 tons of cocaine, which was hidden in tin cans with putty, the black market value was over two billion euros.

Further information The drugs were hidden in containers that came to the port of the Hanseatic city from Ecuador and Brazil. (29.12.2022) more A container from Peru contained drugs instead of cans of asparagus. The police arrested a 58-year-old in Cologne. (09/12/2022) more Drugs instead of putty: it is the largest cocaine discovery of all time in Germany and Europe. (02/24/2021) more