No “… valorization of this figure” s8 reads in the note sent by the unions to the territorial structures regarding the meeting of 11 April at the conference of the Regions on the revision of the profile of the OSS

The meeting was attended not only by the national secretariats of Fp Cgil, Cisl FP and Uil FPLthe technicians of the health commission and a representative of the Ministry of Health.

The Coordinator of the Commission explained to the OO. SS. present two working hypotheses, the first relating to the review of the profile of the social health worker – referred to in the Region State Agreement of 22 February 2001 – and the second relating to the establishment of a new figure of health interest intended to replace the OSS with complementary training, pursuant to the State-Regions agreement of 16 January 2003.

“In essence – reads the note – with respect to the improvement proposals put forward by CGIL, CISL and UIL at the conference relating to the review and enhancement of the social-healthcare operator, the technical table, in fact, re-proposes the current OSS profile without particular modifications to the 2001 Agreement, thus not giving rise to a true valorisation of this figure.

The commission also illustrated its intention to introduce a new professional figure, whose denomination remains to be defined for now – to whom, after attending a specific training course, the task of providing support to nurses is assigned, to respond, so it is declared, to the growing health needs of the population which manifest themselves in different ways in the territorial, hospital, health, socio-medical and social areas, to which to entrust more complex activities and to which to recognize, in the public sector, a superior contractual framework – in the area of Assistants – and a consequent higher salary.

It is a project that probably also has the undeclared objective of tackling the nursing shortage through the “replacement” of part of the activities of professionals. It is clear that for the OO. SS. the real issues underlying the shortage of healthcare professionals remain open (insufficient wages, workloads and conditions, recruitment regulatory constraints, etc.) which we will continue to claim with the competent institutions – primarily the Government, Parliament and ARAN – for the achievement of adequate wage and employment levels compared to other European countries as well.

As regards the establishment of this new role, as well as the failure to exploit all the current obs., we have expressed our perplexities by highlighting potential critical issues, including organizational ones, that the entry of this new figure would risk generating – in particular in the ambit of multidisciplinary teams of professionals – in relation to some of which we have already anticipated any corrective measures to be made which we have reserved the right to better detail through punctual amendments which we will present as soon as possible.

In particular, we underlined how this figure – if established – must above all represent a true path of enhancement for those who, currently already included in the OSS profile, want – on a voluntary basis – to attempt access to this new profile which, if on the one hand entails heavier responsibilities, on the other hand it must guarantee in all contexts, public and private, a guarantee of a better contractual and economic framework.

To favor these redevelopment paths – which in any case must not cause any interference with the valorisation paths also envisaged by art. 21 of the CCNL 2/11/22 – as an exception to the possession of the secondary school qualification, we have now asked for the evaluation of a qualified experience already gained in the OSS profile (more than 24 months).

We have also highlighted how the discipline of training enabling access to the new profile must be rigorously disciplined and regulated, in such a way as to have uniform standards throughout the national territory, therefore in discontinuity with respect to what has happened so far with the OSS profile .

Basically, although it does not reflect the process of enhancing the profile of OSS that we jointly supported and reserving any further assessment based on the feedback that the amendments that we will formulate jointly and which are essential for us, will have, we believe it is necessary to continue the discussion on the proposal formulated by the Commission for the purpose of which can lead to its substantial improvement.

To this end, we will ask the Commission as a matter of priority:

to implement measures aimed at combating contractual dumping in the private sector by recognizing for this figure within the employment contracts the same contractual cost envisaged for public health;

to clarify what responsibilities operators will have in carrying out their work activity, above all with respect to which we have highlighted the need for greater protection, especially insurance, and the need for a possible extension of the effects of the Gelli Law;

to deal with the dreaded need – for access to the new profile – to possess an OSS profile accompanied by a secondary school diploma and an experience in the OSS profile of at least 24 months to allow, for a real requalification of these operators, the possibility of making up for the lack of diploma with greater experience acquired in the OSS profile;

to provide for the establishment of a valid national register for the obs and for this new figure of health interest”

This is how the union note concludes.

