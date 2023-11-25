12 Years of Success: Setas de Puerto Rico’s Mushroom Evolution

Setas de Puerto Rico: A Dream Turned Successful Business

What in 2009 seemed like a dream for the couple composed of Rebeca Feliciano and Jimmy Delgadillo, today is a prosperous company that celebrates 12 years of establishment and the evolution of its main product: mushrooms.

This is Setas de Puerto Rico, an agroindustrial company based in the town of Aibonito, which is dedicated to the cultivation of edible mushrooms. Specifically white mushrooms, Baby Bellas, and Portobella mushrooms.

“The idea arose in 2009. But it was not until 2011, after doing market research, that we identified several products that were not being produced on the Island and that were viable in terms of process and market opportunity. Among them, mushrooms, a nutritious product that is considered a superfood. They are high in antioxidants and vitamin D, they also contain proteins, have no calories and are fat-free, they can easily replace meat,” Feliciano recalled.

The production of mushrooms under the Setas brand in Puerto Rico is characterized by a controlled environment, under all quality standards comparable to international producers.

The engineer and co-owner of the agro-industrial company added that this process of several crop cycles takes several weeks.

This year the Aibonito-based company launched Mushroom Burgers, a project that came to light just a few months ago, after several years in the process of developing the perfect recipe.

“The product is really innovative. It took quite a few years to develop it from a chef’s recipe to an industrial level. You have to be very careful to guarantee uniformity, consistency, and good flavor when bringing something artisanal to an agro-industrial product. But, we have achieved it. “We are very happy to be able to say that we created a product that enriches the plant-based burger industry, offering a unique and delicious culinary experience, being an alternative for those who wish to enjoy a healthy and tasty option,” he expressed.

“Our vision is to continue being the main producer of fresh mushrooms on our island, contributing to the agricultural panorama of Puerto Rico. Regarding products in the gourmet line, the company’s expectations are to further grow the ‘food service’ market to become available in food establishments, and for more people to benefit from this product that is rich in nutrients. We would like to be able to export the product outside the Island, because since it is frozen we understand that it is possible to take it to other markets. But let’s go, little by little, one step at a time. First, we are stabilizing the bases, this next year we will focus on maximizing the presence of Setas de Puerto Rico and Setas de Puerto Rico Gourmet Foods, locally,” concluded Feliciano.