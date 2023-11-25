5% discounts in Cuba for purchases with AIS USD cards in Cimex and Caribe

Fincimex Announces Discounts for Purchases with AIS Cards

The Cuban financial institution Fincimex has announced new discounts for purchases made with its AIS cards. AIS, standing for American International Service, are a type of debit card issued by Fincimex and come in two denominations, Cuban pesos and dollars.

The AIS USD cards are green and can be used in Cuban stores that sell in MLC (Freely Convertible Currency) as well as stores in Cuban pesos. They can also be used to withdraw money in CUP at ATMs, banks, and CADECA offices. Meanwhile, the AIS CUP cards, which are blue in color, are only for payments in stores in Cuban pesos and not in MLC stores, with the ability to withdraw money in Cuban pesos as well.

There are also AIS NO CASH cards, which are also blue and can only be recharged online, with no option for cash withdrawal. The card must have the text “No Cash” printed at the top.

Fincimex has announced a 5% discount in Cimex and Caribe stores for purchases made with AIS cards during November 25 and 26. The promotion has been echoed by various platforms, encouraging people to take advantage of the discount, especially for AIS USD cards. However, these types of cards have become less preferred on the island due to the requirement of online recharging and the inability to integrate with Cuban banks through the Transfermóvil application.

Fincimex had previously announced its intention to integrate its cards with the main electronic commerce application on the island, but the process has been complex. They have stated that they hope to announce the integration soon.