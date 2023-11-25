The letter that ‘Vicentillo’ wrote to ‘El Mayo’ Zambada from a US prison

The Sinaloa Cartel has once again made headlines as a letter written by Vicente Zambada Niebla, also known as ‘Vicentillo’, to his father Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada has been revealed. The letter, obtained by lawyer Fernando Gaxiola and shared with journalist Anabel Hernández for her investigation, was written while ‘Vicentillo’ was in prison, wishing his father a Merry Christmas and assuring him that he was doing well despite his imprisonment.

In the letter, ‘Vicentillo’ expressed his longing for his family, stating that he misses them a lot and hopes to be able to reunite with them soon. What stands out in the letter is the mention of “his nephew” as a way to communicate with him in case of any unexpected situation with the authorities.

The revelation of this letter has sparked speculation about whether or not ‘Vicentillo’ received it, but it is likely that the message did reach him through Anabel Hernández’s work.

Additionally, the letter sheds light on the relationship between ‘Vicentillo’ and ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. It is revealed that ‘El Chapo’ gave ‘Vicentillo’ permission to reveal information about the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for his freedom when he grew tired of the drug trafficking lifestyle.

The complexities of the relationships within the Sinaloa Cartel and the intrigue surrounding the letter written by ‘Vicentillo’ have once again brought this notorious criminal organization into the spotlight. As the investigation continues, more details and revelations are expected to unfold, shedding further light on the inner workings of one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world.