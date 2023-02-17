On February 17th, Razer released the Black Widow Spider V4 professional mechanical keyboard, the first release1899Yuan.

According to reports,The new keyboard offers two options for Razer mechanical switches, including smooth linear yellow switches and crisp paragraph-style green switchesIt also has a two-color injection molded ABS keycap, which is oil-resistant and durable.

The Black Widow Spider V4 Professional Edition is also equipped withA multi-function knob and up to 8 customizable keysthe user can set custom functions for the knob through Thundercloud 3, and bind the 8 customizable buttons with macro commands.

At the same time, this keyboard not only supports the one-button RAZER CHROMA RGB illusion lighting effect, but also has a dazzling three-sided bottom surround lighting effect when used with the wrist rest, which synchronizes the lighting effect of the keyboard with the game, allowing you to enjoy better gaming experience immersion.

In addition, the keyboard has a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes, no impact on all keys, a magnetic phantom leather wrist rest, a USB expansion interface, 2 USB-C cables, and a polling rate of up to 8000MHz. customize.

Finally, there are 2 layers of sound-absorbing cotton and factory-moisturized satellite switches inside the keyboard to improve the feel and sound of keys.

Purchase link:Jingdong (1899 yuan)