Home Business 1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to reduce the price of storage, Samsung, the first brother, can’t stand it: this year’s profit will be cut in half–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to reduce the price of storage, Samsung, the first brother, can’t stand it: this year’s profit will be cut in half–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to reduce the price of storage, Samsung, the first brother, can’t stand it: this year’s profit will be cut in half–fast technology–technology changes the future

1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to cut prices, Samsung, the first brother of storage, can’t stand it: this year’s profit will be cut in half

2023-01-06 07:43:11 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

For memory chips, this cold wave is still continuing, and the continuous price cuts of SSDs and mechanical hard drives have brought about a vicious circle in which manufacturers have to cut production and lay off workers, all of which is a decline in consumer demand.

As the big brother of memory chips, Samsung has already told the outside world with practical actions that this day will continue.

According to The Elec,Samsung expects its annual operating profit from semiconductor sales to be around 13.1 trillion won in 2023. It is currently in the down cycle of the semiconductor industry, especially the downturn in the consumer electronics market, which has a wide impact on memory.

Prior to this, Micron and SK Hynix had already warned that the storage industry would continue to suffer, and the performance of the two companies continued to be thunderous.

In addition, Western Digital and Kioxia have also embarked on the path of merger due to the downturn in the industry….

1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to cut prices, Samsung, the first brother of storage, can't stand it: this year's profit will be cut in half

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Eurozone: retail sales +0.8% in November, above expectations

CPU integrated memory for the first time!ASUS 16.9mm...

Usa: farm payrolls not above expectations in December...

Tlc testing the new contract with 100,000 workers...

Tesla cut prices three times in two months,...

Core inflation does not fall, ECB still restrictive

At CES 2023 Hyundai and Kia give space...

Stock index futures fluctuated upwards, IH main contract...

Wall Street futures slow, spotlight on the job...

It is reported that Xiaomi is developing two...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy