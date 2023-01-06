1TB 500 yuan less than cabbage? SSD continues to cut prices, Samsung, the first brother of storage, can’t stand it: this year’s profit will be cut in half

For memory chips, this cold wave is still continuing, and the continuous price cuts of SSDs and mechanical hard drives have brought about a vicious circle in which manufacturers have to cut production and lay off workers, all of which is a decline in consumer demand.

As the big brother of memory chips, Samsung has already told the outside world with practical actions that this day will continue.

According to The Elec,Samsung expects its annual operating profit from semiconductor sales to be around 13.1 trillion won in 2023. It is currently in the down cycle of the semiconductor industry, especially the downturn in the consumer electronics market, which has a wide impact on memory.

Prior to this, Micron and SK Hynix had already warned that the storage industry would continue to suffer, and the performance of the two companies continued to be thunderous.

In addition, Western Digital and Kioxia have also embarked on the path of merger due to the downturn in the industry….